2017-02-23 — thehill.com
``Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tied the success of the Trump administration's economic policy to the success of the United States stock market Thursday, a rare step for high-ranking government officials. Mnuchin told CNBC that the stock market is "absolutely" a good report card for the Trump administration, citing massive gains since President Trump's election.''
