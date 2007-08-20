2017-02-25 — dailyreckoning.com

``... once the tax collection season ends in April, it will be Katie-bar-the-door time on the debt ceiling front. When the latter becomes frozen into place on March 15 after the insidious Boehner-Obama debt ceiling "holiday" expires, there will not be enough cash to last the summer -- even if the Treasury resorts to the usual gimmicks, such as temporarily divesting the trust funds... What is coming down the track is the mother of all debt ceiling showdowns and the virtual certainty of government shutdowns and deferred payments to states, contractors and even some transfer payment beneficiaries.... The boys and girls on Wall Street are so unprepared for this outbreak of fiscal mayhem that they will think that Halloween has come before Labor Day.''