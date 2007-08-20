|
Politicians in the Netherlands have commissioned a report into whether or not the country should keep the euro, with a "comprehensive debate" on the country's future relationship with the currency expected to take place after the general election next month... calls for the report were prompted by concerns the European Central Bank's (ECB) ultra-low interest rates were hurting Dutch savers, especially pensioners, and doubts as to whether its bond purchasing programmes are legal.
Its findings will be presented in several months, by which time the make-up of parliament will have changed dramatically following the election... While most Dutch voters say they favour retaining the euro, the eurosceptic far-right party of Geert Wilders is expected to book large gains, though it is unlikely to win enough votes to form a government.''
