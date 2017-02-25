|
President Trump Must Replace The Dollar With Gold As The Global Currency To Make America Great Again
2017-02-26 — forbes.com
... if President Trump wishes to address America's merchandise trade deficit he will find that allowing the dollar to be used as the global currency is the real snake in the economic woodpile. The dollar's burden as the international reserve currency, not currency manipulation by our trading partners or bad treaties, is the true villain in the ongoing melodrama of crummy job creation.
...
To turn the IMF into a world central bank would, of course, be anathema to Trump's economic nationalism. To subordinate the dollar to the IMF's SDR would be equivalent to lowering Old Glory and replacing the American flag with the flag of the United Nations on every flagpole in America. Unthinkable under a Trump administration.
That leaves the [final] option, to "adopt a modernized international gold standard, as proposed in the 1960s by Rueff and in 1984 by his protégé Lewis E. Lehrman ... and then-Rep. Jack Kemp" (whose eponymous foundation I advise). To this one should add, as Forbes.com contributor Nathan Lewis has shrewdly observed, the removal of tax and regulatory barriers to the use of gold as currency... We have the gold. Bringing back the gold standard would not be very hard to do.
