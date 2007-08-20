2017-02-26 — cointelegraph.com

``"With the goal of strengthening the prevention and control of money laundering, Taiwan's Ministry of Justice plans to promote large-scale transactions without cash. The first wave may lock real estate, luxury cars and jewelry transactions," he said. The main impetus behind the move is allegedly to crack down on criminal activity and money laundering.''

