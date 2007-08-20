|
|
2017-02-27 — cbsnews.com
A typical location would have three kiosks, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Higher-volume restaurants will be given priority for the kiosks. Wendy's Chief Information Officer David Trimm said the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. Kiosks also allow customers of the fast-food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.
Customers will still be able to order at the counter for now, although Tristano predicts that mobile ordering and payment via smartphones will one day overtake self-ordering kiosks and cash registers.
Wendy's is ready for that $15-an-hour minimum wage, for sure.
