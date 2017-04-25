...

Even after he realizes the border wall is infeasible, he is unlikely to ever acknowledge it publicly because it was such a central rationale of his candidacy. "I will build a great wall," Trump promised in his June 2015 announcement speech. "And nobody builds walls better than me, believe me. ... And I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." (The Huffington Post created a timeline tracking his promises on the wall over the past two years.)

-- The president's aides have convinced him that he can present a little bit of money for border security, especially technology and more agents, as a victory. And he will avert a government shutdown that would have raised questions about his competence and basic leadership ability, especially with the GOP in total control of Washington. Trump has already begun taking credit for a drop in illegal border crossings and a reduction in crime along the border. He says his tough enforcement policies are deterring many from trying to enter the country.