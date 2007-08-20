2017-04-26 — bloomberg.com

``I've previously written that a board refresh would be a good move, and the result could indeed have been different if the bank's largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. hadn't used its roughly 10 percent stake to back all of the nominated directors.If the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate had instead pushed for a level of accountability, at least four existing board members would have been shown the door and each forced to farewell more than $300,000 in director fees, including Chairman Stephen Sanger. One or all of them should even consider the selfless move of stepping down of their own accord, especially since such departures wouldn't be viewed negatively by investors.'' -- Funny how Buffett is big on agitating for more income tax revenue to go the government, but strangely light on making the core machinery of capitalism inherently more fair by setting a precedent of accountability...