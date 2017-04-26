He's dialed back massively on the protectionist trade talk, especially on China. Trump campaigned on ripping up trade agreements like NAFTA and labeling China a currency manipulator (a fancy word for a cheater) on "Day One" in office. None of that happened.

He's even started saying nice things about Janet Yellen, the head of the Federal Reserve, whom he blasted on the campaign trail for rigging the economy to make Obama look better.

Trump relishes praise, and investors have cheered his pro-Wall Street shift by sending the stock market to record highs. It's been dubbed the "Trump rally." The Dow and S&P 500 have jumped over 10% since he won the election, a fact the president likes to tout on Twitter and in his speeches (it's even mentioned on the White House website).