2017-04-27 — wolfstreet.com

``Now that the results are clearer than daylight, central banks and governments worry about the consequences: Bubbles don't just plateau. Now they wonder, belatedly, how to get out of it without bringing the whole construct down. The fact that a 1-percentage point increase in mortgage rates poses existential questions for some of the hottest markets shows how far policy makers have painted themselves into a corner.''