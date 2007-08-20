2017-04-27 — cbsnews.com

``Walmart on Wednesday said it's lowering its fees on wire transfers, adding that its prices are 20 percent to 90 percent lower than competing services. It's also including a money transfer capability in its Bluebird app, which is offered through American Express. Walmart bills the service as providing the "benefits of banking without all the fees."''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.