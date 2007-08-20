|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-01 — theguardian.com
No money will be allocated for Trump's pet project of a border wall with Mexico after he bowed to Democratic resistance to the plan. However, the deal will allocate an additional $1.5bn for border security, which one congressional aide described as "the most robust border security increase in roughly a decade", and there was no language in the bill preventing Mexico from paying for the wall if it so desired.
A senior congressional aide told the Guardian that the deal increased defense spending by $12.5bn, with the possibility of $2.5bn more contingent on the White House presenting an anti-Isis plan to Congress. Trump had requested $30bn in increased defense spending.
...
According to a senior congressional aide, the deal also protects other important Democratic priorities. The EPA's budget is at 99% of current levels and includes increased infrastructure spending as well.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.