2017-05-02 — theguardian.com
A compromise is required to unblock a tranche of loans Greece needs for debt repayments of €7bn ($7.6bn) in July.
Under pressure from its creditors -- the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the government agreed earlier this month to adopt another €3.6bn ($3.8bn) in cuts in 2019 and 2020.
Athens conceded fresh pension and tax break cuts in return for permission to spend an equivalent sum on poverty relief measures.
...
Athens also hopes to be finally allowed access to the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, or QE, to help its return to bond markets.
