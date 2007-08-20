"I'm looking at that right now," Trump said of breaking up banks in a 30-minute Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. "There's some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we're going to look at that."

Only one Republican in the Senate, John McCain of Arizona, has endorsed a proposal by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to reinstate Glass-Steagall. That signals that passing any legislation will be an uphill battle. During meetings with bank executives at the Treasury Department about Trump's February executive order on financial rules, the topic of Glass-Steagall has rarely come up.

Trump also said he's open to increasing the U.S. gas tax to fund infrastructure development, in a further sign that policies unpopular with the Republican establishment are under consideration in the White House. He described higher gas taxes as acceptable to truckers -- "I have one friend who's a big trucker," he said -- as long as the proceeds are dedicated to improving U.S. highways.

Strange emanations coming from the Trump White House... what are they? Ah yes, things making some sense...