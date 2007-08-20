|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-03 — coindesk.com
At a Microsoft event last week, Bank of America's director of trade and supply chain finance, Ann McCormack, showcased a new version of the ethereum-based application, demoing how it automates the process of creating a standby letter of credit.
...
However, it turns out the work with Microsoft is about more that just building a technological solution for a given problem. McCormack argued that Microsoft's diverse set of clients could help accelerate adoption of blockchain tech by new users.
This gives a fascinating peek at how blockchain tech can really massively improve the efficiency and robustness of the "plumbing" of banking -- it goes far beyond instant bilateral payments to complex, multiparty transactions with many trust links. We hope that it sees broader uptake. Eat your heart out, Paul Volcker -- we may have finally moved beyond the ATM in banking tech!
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.