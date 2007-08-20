...

However, it turns out the work with Microsoft is about more that just building a technological solution for a given problem. McCormack argued that Microsoft's diverse set of clients could help accelerate adoption of blockchain tech by new users.

This gives a fascinating peek at how blockchain tech can really massively improve the efficiency and robustness of the "plumbing" of banking -- it goes far beyond instant bilateral payments to complex, multiparty transactions with many trust links. We hope that it sees broader uptake. Eat your heart out, Paul Volcker -- we may have finally moved beyond the ATM in banking tech!