2017-05-03 — cnbc.com

``"Investors remain hypnotized by Tesla's CEO ... The enthusiasm for Tesla and other bubble basket stocks is reminiscent of the March 2000 dotcom bubble," Einhorn said on the Greenlight Capital Re first-quarter conference call Wednesday, according to a FactSet transcript. "While we don't know exactly when the bubble pop, it eventually will," he added.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.