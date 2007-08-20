|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-03 — bloomberg.com
Canadian banks and financial firms are so far showing little interest in buying Home Capital Group Inc., vindicating short-sellers who say the embattled mortgage lender could be sold off piecemeal, driving the stock down further.
"People in the industry would rather see these guys go out of business because the loans aren't worth the risk, and they're so leveraged," said Marc Cohodes, a private investor and part-time chicken farmer in California who has been shorting the stock, or betting on declines, for more than two years.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.