2017-05-03 — cnn.com
The change in mood comes after GOP Reps. Fred Upton and Billy Long met with President Donald Trump at the White House and flipped their votes from "no" to "yes." Trump committed to backing an amendment spending $8 billion over five years to fund high-risk pools and go toward patients with pre-existing conditions.
The new "yes" votes mark an incremental but symbolically important victory for the White House and Republican leaders, who have been trying without success for weeks to revive a health care bill that was pulled from the House floor in March.
... the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservatives who helped scuttle the previous bill in March, now supports the legislation. Importantly, the Freedom Caucus continues to back the bill Wednesday, even with the new spending being added.
