While former opponent Fillon spoke out for his voters to back Macron in a bid to ward off rising support for Eurosceptic Le Pen, other candidates have been less willing to offer him their support.

Meanwhile, Le Pen showed a change of tact over the weekend when she teamed up with former rival right wing politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and softened her stance on one of her flagship policies, suggesting there would not be an imminent departure from the euro. The move comes as part of her efforts to widen her appeal, particularly among right-wing voters.