2017-05-04 — cnbc.com

``... The loudest Democratic criticism of the bill, and the thing that has clearly frightened Republicans the most, is the threat of people with pre-existing health conditions losing their insurance coverage. The amended bill that just passed the House provided more money to cover those Americans, but almost no one thinks that added funding will be enough. A key fact that everyone needs to understand is that Obamacare did not give these people health care, it guaranteed them coverage at the same premium costs as everyone else. That has never been a workable or even sane policy. People who use a service more than others need to pay more for those services, period. If they are too poor to do so, they should be on Medicaid. If they're too old and are retired, they should be on Medicare. For the people who weren't covered by those two programs, Obamacare went too far and put too much cost on everyone else paying for their insurance....''