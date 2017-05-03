2017-05-04 — wordpress.com

Lackluster earnings by pension trust funds, revised actuarial projections and impacts of benefit increases are compelling the systems to sharply increase mandatory "contributions" from public employers. Nevertheless, pension systems have seen their "unfunded liabilities" continue to increase -- giving California one of the nation's widest gaps between earning assets and pension obligations.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.