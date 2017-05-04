|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-04 — fool.com
``Shares of retail REIT Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.are trading down by about 23% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company reported that it experienced an "abnormally high credit loss" due to weakness in the retail sector in its first-quarter earnings report.''
More from a Bloomberg article (no link):
