In short, there is no objective way to determine the effect of a tax cut. Econometric models lend a patina of scientific respectability to the dismal science, using past relationships among variables to predict future outcomes. But economics is not, and will never be, a science.

The effect of tax rate changes isn't the only known unknown. Economists are all over the map when it comes to the fiscal spending multiplier, or the effect of an $1 increase in government spending on gross domestic product growth... The estimates of the effect of a $1 increase in government spending ranged from +3.7 (implying $2.7 of additional private-sector growth) to -2.88 (a displacement of $3.88 of economic activity.)

This in no way should be taken as an argument against real tax reform -- a simpler, flatter tax system with no loopholes -- or a reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax, which at 35% is the highest among developed nations.

While we may not be able to quantify the effect, I am confident we would observe, as with the physical sciences, predictable results: 1) Absent the inducement to move business overseas for the tax advantage, companies would invest and hire in the U.S.; and 2) Without the time, money and angst devoted to tax compliance and preparation, most Americans would report an improved state of well-being.