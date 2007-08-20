...

Do you see now that basic income is not "free money" or "money for nothing?" You are owed it. It is your just and due compensation as part of this interdependent system we call society. We are all stakeholders in it. We are all owed a dividend as investors.

We agree with this logic, but the hazards of any form of welfare or handouts are the incentives it creates. I.e., in this case, the problem is really if people come to see the UBI as "free money," not whether it "really" is or not. As long as people aren't incentivized to act in a counter-productive, anti-social manner, such an idea can work (and evidence from trial efforts seems to suggest a basic UBI does work without significant negative effects; though now, we find a guaranteed job a much more attractive and beneficial proposition).