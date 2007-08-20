|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-05 — zerohedge.com
``How is it that with the labor market supposedly near full employment, and the unemployment rate sliding to another post-recession low of 4.4%, wages simply can not rise? The answer was once again to be found in the quality of jobs added... April disappointed: according to the BLS, the bulk of jobs added were once again in low or minimum-wage sectors such as leisure and hospitality...''
