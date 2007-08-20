2017-05-06 — kingworldnews.com

`` This week we witnessed very large backwardations all the way to July -- that simply should not be happening so far out on the curve. Furthermore, I have not witnessed a -0.00% oversold reading on silver since the low $14's, in December of 2015 (major bottom), shortly before silver started a more than $7 rise to over $21. Silver is now an extremely attractive buy in all time frames.''