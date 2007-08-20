"This may be one step forward, one step back," said Sage Eastman, a lobbyist at Mehlman Castagnetti and a former senior counselor on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Several analysts said they view the hurdles to passing a healthcare bill in the Senate as a setback for tax reform.

"I think in some ways it actually makes it harder," Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said of the House healthcare vote's impact on tax reform.

"If health was dead, they could just move onto tax," he added.

Goldman Sachs's Alec Phillips wrote in a report Thursday that "the main effect of House passage [of the healthcare bill] is to delay the consideration of tax legislation, which looks even more likely than before to be delayed until 2018."