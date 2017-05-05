|
To Lift Growth, Janet Yellen Says, Make It Easier for Women to Work (NEW FED CANARD FOR SLUGGISH ECONOMY??)
2017-05-06 — nytimes.com
In an unusually personal speech, Janet L. Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said Friday that policies making it easier for women to work could significantly improve the nation's economic growth.
... Ms. Yellen cited one recent estimate that raising women's participation to the same level as men's could increase the nation's annual economic output by 5 percent.
Hmm.. during Greenspan and Bernanke, it was "education" that would save us... now it's making things a bit easier for women. As much as we agree with that aim, we don't see it bringing us back to days of 3+ percent economic growth (as opposed it, say, reforming and liberalizing the monetary system)...
