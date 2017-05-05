... Ms. Yellen cited one recent estimate that raising women's participation to the same level as men's could increase the nation's annual economic output by 5 percent.

Hmm.. during Greenspan and Bernanke, it was "education" that would save us... now it's making things a bit easier for women. As much as we agree with that aim, we don't see it bringing us back to days of 3+ percent economic growth (as opposed it, say, reforming and liberalizing the monetary system)...