2017-05-07 — zerohedge.com

``If Macron is elected, as I already said, I'm not sure it's not going to be a triumphant election. So I'm not sure they will have that much legitimacy at first. And second thing is that just after, we have the election for the French Parliament. And then it's going to be a total mayhem. Because you have four main different currents in France. The extreme left, the Macron left, you see? You have the Fillon right, and you have Le Pen's right. So you have four. The way it's done before is that you had only three. Extreme left and the left were joined. And you had the election, you had three guys, and if anyone from the Front National had any chance of being elected, then the worst position of the other two retired. Right away. And said, you must vote for my usual enemy, but we don't want to. It's what's called the Front Republic.''