2017-05-08 — kunstler.com

``The sclerosis of Europe is assured for now. But events are in charge, not elected officials so much, and Europe's economic fate may be determined by forces far away and beyond its power to control, namely in China, where the phony-baloney banking system is likely to be the first to implode in a global daisy-chain of financial uncontrolled demolition. Much of that depends on the continuing stability of currencies.''