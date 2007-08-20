2017-05-08 — autonews.com

Santander Consumer USA has terminated more than 800 dealerships since 2015, based on "performance-related issues," leaving the lender with more than 15,000 dealership customers nationwide, the lender said late last month. ... In March, Santander Consumer agreed to pay $25.9 million to resolve investigations by the attorneys general in those two states into its financing and securitization of subprime auto loans.

