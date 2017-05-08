...

The system allows for foreign investors who give enough money to a qualifying US project to apply for green cards for themselves and immediate family members, which can pave the way to becoming US citizens.

Despite threats this year from the leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees that work on the issue, the program was once again renewed last month in the government funding bill that keeps the government open until September.

Sources familiar with the negotiations behind the scenes say that while lawmakers would have liked to make good on their threat to let the program fall away -- rather than renew it without reform -- the reality is that little progress was actually made on a reform deal that could have been agreed on before government funding ran out.