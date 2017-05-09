|
2017-05-09 — cnbc.com
``The company hasn't formally announced these latest price changes, as Amazon has traditionally kept quiet when adjusting free-shipping minimums. The drop to $25 marks the second time in three months that Amazon has lowered its minimum requirement.''
