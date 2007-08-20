|
Kushner Cos. first pitched a new tower at Journal Square in Jersey City as a revolutionary endeavor: two soaring towers filled with living and working spaces by the successful startup WeWork. The $400 million project beckoned a new era when a formerly distressed area, across the river from Manhattan, would compete as a burgeoning hub for tech talent. And $93 million in public subsidies showed the excitement of state and local officials.
That was 2015. By the time Jared Kushner's sister, Nicole Meyer, made her pitches in Beijing and Shanghai -- raising conflict-of-interest concerns -- WeWork was out, forfeiting more than half the project's subsidies. And Kushner's role as White House senior adviser had damaged the tenuous balance his family had struck in liberal-leaning Jersey City, which has seen immigration-related protests.
