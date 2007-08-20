|
2017-05-09
There's no discernible advantage to Trump working out of Bedminster instead of, say, the taxpayer-funded mansion in Washington, D.C., that he occupies for most of the week; each time he leaves the city, taxpayers incur expenses for the security detail that must travel with him. There are, of course, plenty of good reasons for a president to leave the White House; it's just that the supposed cost-savings (plus avoiding the disruption in New York) don't justify traveling to New Jersey for the weekend.
Some have taken to estimating the sum based on reports on the Obama administration's expenses from the Government Accountability Office; the most widely cited figure is in the vicinity of $3 million per trip, leading some to posit that Trump spent more on travel in his first 100 days than Obama did during any single year of his presidency, and is on pace to spend more in his first year in office than in Obama did in his eight.
