It follows that currency-issuing governments could (and, depending on how you lean politically, should) spend as much as they need to in order to guarantee full employment and other social goods

﻿ "If you eliminate the tax on people working for a living and [let them] keep more money, the average family would have $625 of payroll pay. Why won't politicians do that? Because they believe the tax money is used to make Social Security payments. But that's a mistake." Even so, Mosler [one of the progenitors, and wealthy financiers of MMT] notes, "if anyone would propose that, it's not a big-spending liberal--it's something the Tea Party might propose."

This all makes a lot of sense as long as you abandon the notion that money actually might be something that has to do with wealth -- not that it is an arbitrary government construct. This is, of course, the system we had until the 1970s, when there was still a hard-money backing to the dollar. Assuming that that never comes back (which would be a tragedy, frankly), sure, it makes sense to re-focus priorities, so that there is a UBI, guaranteed jobs, no more QE or ZIRP to line billionaries' pockets, etc. But we worry about the long-term stability of the currency and financial system if any hard link is abandoned in favor of a pure "political" definition of money...