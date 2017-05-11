2017-05-11 — cnbc.com

``Thursday's report added "to the sense that Macy's is on a slippery slope," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in an email. Macy's reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and higher inventory, which weighed on its margins. Net income fell to $71 million in the first quarter ended April 29, from $116 million a year earlier.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.