2017-05-11 — theguardian.com

Its report is the latest in a series of recent surveys suggesting that the slowdown is getting worse as household budgets continue to be squeezed and affordability pressures bite. It comes days after the Halifax said house prices fell by 0.1% in April, which meant they were nearly £3,000 below their December 2016 peak. Nationwide reported a bigger decline in April -- it said prices fell by 0.4%, following a 0.3% drop in March. Some parts of London appear to have been hit particularly hard, with estate agents and developers resorting to offering free cars and other incentives to try to tempt buyers. ... a recent claim from a leading property-finding firm [states] that the once super-heated central London market had turned into a "burnt-out core".