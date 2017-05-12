2017-05-12 — cnbc.com

``J.C. Penney's stock plunged Friday after the embattled retailer reported weak comparable sales and a massive net loss in the first quarter... Revenue: $2.71 billion vs. an estimate of $2.77 billion, Thomson Reuters analysts said. Same-store sales: 3.5 percent drop vs. a forecast 0.6 percent drop, according to FactSet estimates... The department store operator's net loss widened to $180 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $68 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.''

