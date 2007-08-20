In fact, the market cap of the S&P 500 has risen from $19.5 trillion to $21.3 trillion during the last 29 months. But just five NASDAQ stocks ("Big 5") consisting of Microsoft plus the FAANGs (less Netflix) account for 56% of that $1.8 trillion gain.

When the market narrows to a handful of momo names, its all over but the shouting. Like the case of the Nifty Fifty back in the early 1970s, a crash is just around the corner.