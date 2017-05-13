2017-05-13 — foxnews.com

``Federal investigators last month reportedly requested bank records of former Trump campaign adviser Paul Manafort as a part of a widening probe into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Department of Justice requested Manafort's banking records from Citizens Financial Group Inc. back in mid-April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. It is unclear if additional banks received similar requests.''

