Ken McCallion, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's office in New York, states that Trump's SoHo project "was largely financed by illegally obtained cash from Russia and Eastern European sources, including money provided by known international financial criminals and organized crime racketeers."

McCallion goes on to tell the newspaper that he has "spent years looking into the Trump Organization and has arrived at the following conclusion: "The FBI is always concerned if public officials can be blackmailed," McCallion said. "It's Russian-laundered money from people who operate under the good graces of President Putin. If these people pull the plug on the Trump Organization, it would go down pretty quickly."