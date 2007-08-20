|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-14 — reuters.com
``German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a magazine he shared French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's view that financial transfers from richer to poorer states are necessary within the euro zone.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.