|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-14 — irishtimes.com
Ireland is home to the world's fourth-largest "shadow banking" industry, with $2.2 trillion of nonbanking financial assets based in funds, special-purpose vehicles and other little-understood entities in Dublin's IFSC, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The figure equates to almost eight times the size of the Irish economy, as measured by gross domestic product...
The key concern is that, as central banks have clamped down on excessive risk-taking in the banking sector in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, lenders might extend their use of shadow banking to escape the claws of regulators.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.