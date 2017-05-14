|
2017-05-15 — fool.co.uk
``In most ... global cities, property is finally starting to slow. Hong Kong rose a relatively modest 5.3% while Singapore grew 4%, and thereafter price hikes trail away. Half of the 41 countries in the report grew by less than 2%, while nearly one in three saw prices fall, by up to 8.3%. Cheap money has driven prices ever higher for eight years but is finally losing traction, as affordability is stretched again.''
