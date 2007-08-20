2017-05-16 — dailykos.com

`` So, only over a hundred million in Russian income. Oh, and other things that were "not identified as `Russian' in [Trump's] books and records and therefore not separately reflected on [Trump's] tax returns." So, somewhere between the hundred million everyone already knows about and infinity.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.