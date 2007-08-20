2017-05-16 — bloomberg.com

``In a report on house prices in G-10 nations -- those with the 10 most-traded currencies in the world -- Goldman finds they are most elevated in small, open economies such as Sweden and New Zealand. The investment bank said there is a 35-40 percent chance of a housing "bust" in each country over the next two years, which it defines as house prices falling five percent or more after adjustment for inflation.''