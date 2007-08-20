|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-16 — bloomberg.com
``In a report on house prices in G-10 nations -- those with the 10 most-traded currencies in the world -- Goldman finds they are most elevated in small, open economies such as Sweden and New Zealand. The investment bank said there is a 35-40 percent chance of a housing "bust" in each country over the next two years, which it defines as house prices falling five percent or more after adjustment for inflation.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.