2017-05-16 — bloomberg.com

``Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year after shrinking 1.2 percent in the previous quarter, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a statement on Monday. The seasonally adjusted contraction was 0.5 percent from a year earlier.''

