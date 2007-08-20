|
Among reforms he wants to see are setting up a separate budget for the 28-member group, as well as giving it its own parliament and finance minister...
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned that such deep-reaching reforms would require treaty changes, which were "not realistic" at a time when Europe is hit by a surge of anti-euro populism.
... But at a joint press conference following their talks, Merkel adopted a conciliatory tone and offered what appeared to be a key concession.
"From the German point of view, it's possible to change the treaty if it makes sense," she said.
