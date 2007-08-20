2017-05-17 — bloomberg.com

``The metal climbed for a fifth day, the longest run in a month, on reports that the president asked FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into a former National Security Adviser. The dollar has dropped and European stocks fell amid the latest controversy, which prompted references to the 1970s Watergate scandal that helped to sink the then president, Richard Nixon.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.